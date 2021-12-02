Press Release – HER Network announces the 2021 nominees for her 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards as it returns to celebrate the fifth year of her annual award ceremony. Her Network Woman of the Year Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their community, network or workplace.

This year, Her Network Woman of the Year continues to celebrate outstanding women who have persisted and thrived while making positive impact in their community, networks or workplace, despite the challenges and consequences of the Coronavirus global pandemic, which has changed the dynamics of our daily lives. The theme for this year’s celebration, “Thrive”, represents the strength and dedication these women have shown in making a difference over the last year, while the globe attempts to find a balance in the middle of all the chaos.

The founder, Nkem Onwudiwe speaking on the theme for this year, said “The last year and counting has shaken us to our core and challenged us to dig deeper and find meaning in and through our chosen field of work.” The theme for this year “Thrive” is a reminder to me and every woman that my platform inspires, to continue to thrive regardless of the social or economic situation and regardless of the virus which keeps mutating and disrupting life as we know it.

The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony & Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021

The nominees, selected from a large pool of outstanding women, represent various sectors and industries like Journalism, Healthcare, Education, Community Service and more.

The Nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2021 are:

Start-UP

  1. Ifedayo Agoro
  2. Ibironke Yekini
  3. Bukky Asehinde
  4. Mariam Lawani

Entertainment

  1. Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori
  2. Osas Ighodaro
  3. Roseline Afije (Liquorose)
  4. Simi

Education

  1. Motunrayo Fatoke
  2. Funmi Ilori
  3. Adenike Akinsemolu 

Healthcare

  1. Tito Ovia
  2. Vivian Nwakah
  3. Toyin Ajayi
  4. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo 

Advocacy

  1. Roseline Adewuyi
  2. Ruqoyah Ogunbiyi
  3. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi 
  4. Rinu Oduala

Future

  1. Oluwadamilola Akintewe
  2. Karimot Odebode
  3. Peace Ayo
  4. Blessing Akpan

Community Service

  1. Timileyin Edwin
  2. Chisom Ogbummuo
  3. Dr Cassandra Akinde

Entrepreneurship

  1. Jumoke Dada
  2. Ada Osakwe
  3. Sandra Aguebor
  4. Damilola Muyiwa Olokesusi

Tech

  1. Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti
  2. Eloho Omame
  3. Solape Akinpelu
  4. Inemesit Dike MCIArb 

Journalism

  1. Sandra Ezekwesili
  2. Bilkisu Labaran
  3. Adeola Fayehun
  4. Kikelomo atanda-owo

About Her Network

Her Network is a Global Inspirational and Lifestyle Platform created to inspire and encourage all women to stand in their greatness and set real-life examples by living their truth. Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2021 is currently being supported by Pulse NG, YNaija, Aforevo TV, and more.

