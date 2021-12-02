Defiato sells out entire first-round private token sale

Strong participation from prominent decentralised finance focused funds such as Dao Maker and Mirana Ventures

More than 80,000 sign-ups and 15,000 verified international users within 6 months, emphasising worldwide demand for secure, centralised exchange graded platforms with Fiat on-ramp

Singapore, 12 November 2021 – DeFiato, the next-generation mainstream fintech platform for Decentralised Finance, has successfully completed the first round of its private token sale. Token buyers include funds from CRC Capital, Dao Maker, Double Peak Group, Dweb3 Capital , 7O’Clock Capital, and Mirana Ventures, a venture partner of Bybit and BitDAO. This strategic token sale round was conducted on the basis of accelerating business development and user growth for the platform.

DeFiato aims to bring their services to mainstream users without the technical barriers and financial risks associated with other decentralised platforms. With its easy-to-use proprietary technology such as One-Click-To-Farm, combined with fiat access and exchange-grade security, DeFiato targets the next trillion dollars in mainstream adoption.

The current process of accessing decentralised finance is a long, and complex one, with multiple parties involved:

With DeFiato, users can choose to deposit fiat or cryptocurrency safely and gain access to hundreds of defi services without needing to navigate the complex and risky process of deposits, withdrawals, swaps and bridges.

DeFiato streamlines the entire process with its aggregated, centralised system and allows end-users to swap, stake, provide and even farm crypto with just one click. Using DeFiato removes human errors or security compromises on the user end as they carry out this oftentimes cumbersome process.

DeFiato currently supports the native token products on multiple Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains, such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon and Avalanche, with Solana soon to be onboarded. DeFiato has no limit to the blockchains or types of products it can support, making it a leading cross-chain aggregator. It also provides an identified and verified

(KYC, Know-Your-Customer) approach for users to seamlessly interact with decentralised finance directly from fiat, and vice-versa.

Built from the ground up with an emphasis on security and cutting edge custody that secures funds in a way that DeFiato users cannot achieve on their own, or through other platforms. Since its launch in December 2020, DeFiato has onboarded more than 80,000 registered users and 15,000 verified (KYC’d) international users on its platform. This milestone validates the significant demand for its present and future products.

“With the quick completion of the first private token sale round, we are encouraged by the positivity and support behind our mission,” says Dr William H. Nguyen, CEO and Founder of DeFiato. “DeFiato aims to actively develop real world products that will bring about structural change to move the entire DeFi industry forward. The quick uptake on DeFiato and our token sales has reemphasised the importance of our mission, to fill the gaps in the industry, and to fulfil real and present demand for such services in this new industry.”

DeFiato is conducting an ongoing token sale with its native utility token expected to launch in December 2021. This token will be used primarily for payment of fees within the platform, and users can look forward to significant cost savings when using the token. Users will also be able to look forward to using the DeFiato app, soon to be launched on Google Play and Apple App Store, as well as 5 more blockchains and hundreds of services, by end 2021.

+++

About DeFiato

DeFiato is the next-generation mainstream Fintech platform for Decentralised Finance (DeFi). It aims to brings DeFi services to mainstream users without technical barriers and financial risk associated with decentralised platforms.

The platform gives mass users the user experience of centralised services such as the security of funds, lightning speed settlement, ease-of-use through a one-click approach, and customer service support. Its advantage is its ability to offer on-chain liquidity through various pools, across various chains.

The current on-chain farming, staking, and trading present various technical barriers, while off-chain activities face liquidity issues, fiat restrictions, lack of a central multichain support crypto assets and institutional-grade custodians.

DeFiato offers fiat on-ramp via Prime Trust and will also support peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. DeFiato helps users earn money without facing technical challenges and fearing the loss of funds. Users

can simply trust the platform process, farm and forget with DeFiato.

For more information, visit www.defiato.com

About CRC Capital – www.crccapital.net

About Dao Maker – www.daomaker.com

About Double Peak Group – www.doublepeak.io

About DWeb3 Capital – www.dweb3.io

About 7 O’Clock Capital – www.7oclockcapital.com