Jailbreak: Nigerian govt releases photos of wanted inmates | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Covid: South Africa new cases double in 24 hours as Omicron spreads

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has now become dominant in South Africa and is driving a sharp increase in new infections, health officials say. – BBC reports.

OPEC+ sticks with current oil production plan, despite Omicron

OPEC+ is sticking with its plan to keep slowing raising oil output, despite the threat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could pose to global crude demand. – Aljazeera reports.

Jailbreak: Nigerian govt releases photos of wanted inmates

The Ministry of Interior, Thursday, published the photos of prison inmates who escaped from Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre on Sunday. – Premium Times reports.

UN launches record high humanitarian appeal for 2022 when needs increase | UN news

The UN has warned that the need for humanitarian aid is soaring around the world and will reach a record level next year, when the pandemic, climate change and conflict drive more people to the brink of starvation. – KNews reports.

Senegal’s economy to rebound to 5% growth in 2021, says IMF

Senegal’s economy will grow 5% in 2021 thanks in part to solid industrial output, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, revising up a previous forecast of 3.5% growth for this year. – Reuters reports.