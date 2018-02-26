Idris Elba – the Hollywood sweetheart who has made women swoon for years, and has been a sizzling presence in films and TV (Marvel’s Thor and British crime drama series Luther, to name a few), has gone behind the camera for the first time to make his directorial debut for new crime thriller Yardie. The film recently played at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and now, the first trailer has just debuted to give us a taste of what we can expect from Idris Elba as a filmmaker.



Based on the novel of the same name by Jamaican-born writer Victor Headley, Yardie is set in ‘70s Kingston and ‘80s Hackney and centres on the life of a young Jamaican man named D (Aml Ameen), who has never fully recovered from the murder, committed during his childhood, of his older brother Jerry Dread (Everaldo Creary). D grows up under the wing of a Kingston Don and music producer named King Fox (Sheldon Shepherd). Fox dispatches him to London where he reconnects with his childhood sweetheart Yvonne (Shantol Jackson) and his daughter who he’s not seen since she was a baby. He also hooks up with a soundclash crew called High Noon.

But before he can be convinced to abandon his life of crime and follow “the righteous path,” he encounters the man who shot his brother 10 years ago earlier and embarks on a bloody, explosive quest for retribution – a quest which brings him into conflict with vicious London gangster Rico (Stephen Graham).

Yardie doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but we can expect it in cinemas this year. Check the trailer below.

