[The Media Blog] Dele Olojede is still blaming others for his failures at NEXT, and that’s nonsense

We hear: it’s the advertisers, it’s the corrupt government and now, it’s a single story about Diezani Madueke that crippled NEXT, according to this interview on Premium Times less than an hour ago.

Not the mismanagement of debt, not the unreasonable top-heavy expenses, not the unnecessary daily paper that was a bad business idea from day one, not the hiring of more people WHILE you were still owing salaries to the old people.

But this single interview:

Wow!

And dude has yet to apologise for the integrity-deficit of owing salaries to people whose lives he ruined and damaged when he made them leave their jobs and their former lives to invest in a drum not well thought through.

Well done to Feyi Fawehinmi for an excellent interview. But Olojede has yet to take responsibility for his own failings. And that was the real issue with NEXT. As any of its former employees will tell you.