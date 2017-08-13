The day after deadly protests that occurred in Charlottesville, Va. following a “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump called on Americans to come together and said there was “no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.”

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

