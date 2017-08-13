“Dokpesi and his cohorts are dark elements we must do away with” – APDA chairman

The National Chairman of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Shitu Kabiru, has said DAAR Chairman, Raymong Dokpesi and some other members of the two-month old party had attempted to sell the party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said this in an interview with Punch on Sunday, adding that such people have not prayed for the progress of the country.

He said, when asked about the relationship between APDA and PDP, “Now that democracy has been entrenched, our drive is to have an ideological political party where like minds come together to seek power for the development of the nation.”

Also, in recognition of the fact that some members of the party are from the PDP, he said, “Yes. We do have members not only from those two parties but from other political parties like Labour Party, Accord Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance.”

Kabiru, however, denied that the party is an upshoot of the PDP.

“That is incorrect,” he said. “That is a blatant lie. You must have heard them (Makarfi-led PDP) publicly deny the fact that they were working with us. I have never had any meeting with them. They’ve never invited me to a meeting. It is not possible that APDA is another arm of the PDP. There is no way we can be part of the PDP – and there is no way they can be part of us. The two parties don’t share the same ideologies.”

On the crisis already rocking the party, he said, “Please, don’t mind Dr. Raymond Dokpesi. He is an impostor. They (Dokpesi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Mainasara Ilo) joined the APDA with a lot promises to support the party but they were being used by the PDP to break us (the party) apart.

“You know what Dokpesi and his co-travellers did? They went to gather a few people and arranged a meeting in which they claimed that they were the real executives of the party. After he left that meeting, he left for the inauguration of the PDP reconciliatory committee. How can you reconcile that? What kind of human being would do that? Dokpesi and his cohorts wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission without our knowledge. They told INEC that they were the BoT members.

“But INEC replied them that APDA doesn’t have a BoT yet. Because we knew that these hawks would, we stipulated it in our constitution that no one can be a member of the party’s board of trustees until the person has spent five consecutive years in APDA.”

He continued, “Dokpesi and his cohorts are political marketers. They are seeking to sell APDA to the PDP. Can you imagine how God has exposed them? Dokpesi organised a kangaroo meeting without the knowledge of the true executives of the party. They are charlatans; they are dark elements in our society that we must do away with. These are people that never want Nigeria to develop – all they want is just to milk the country dry. Money should not be the basis for selecting a leader again in this country; it should be merit. That’s what APDA is all about.

On Buhari’s medical vacation in London, he said, “Let us look at the issue, first from a religious angle; it is God that gives health and it is God that does whatever he likes. We would have criticised the President if he had failed to write to the National Assembly authorising the Vice President (Prof. Yemi Osinbajo) to act on his behalf. If he had behaved like (former President Umaru) Yar’Adua, we would have reacted accordingly. What is paramount to us is Nigeria – we pray for the President to get well and return safely to the country – and not an individual. May God heal him as quickly as possible.”