No, we aren’t done with the Dele Olojede interview.

Not when we haven’t corrected the claim that the said Diezani story was “the peak of journalism in Nigeria.”



So what happened to all the incredible work TELL, TheNEWS and TEMPO did to unearth even more dangerous scoops under Abacha and Babangida.

NEXT did incredible work, yes. But let’s not disrespect others who did so as well, and didn’t have publishers flying first class in a low-margin business, while at it.