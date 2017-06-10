The Media Blog: Lai Mohammed says he is going to fight fake news, and we roll our eyes

First we mentioned what Lagos is trying to do – solving a problem that doesn’t exist.

Now the federal government is getting in on the game, fighting an enemy no one else is seeing called ‘fake news’.

According to the not-just-slightly un-coordinated Minister for Communication, Lai Mohammed, fake news is ‘the scourge of our times’ and it will “probably get worse in the months ahead.”

He said this via a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, his Special Adviser.

How does he plan to do it? By arresting and prosecuting those who share this alleged fake news, much of which, based on his body language will be those online. Because we are almost certain he doesn’t plan to arrest Nduka Obaigbena of Thisday PR Bola Tinubu of The Nation (after all it was the offices of old media platform, DAAR Communications that he said in February that 50 percent of online news is fake, without – of course – sharing his source for this dubious data point).

Arrests, intimidation, suppression of people based on a subjective assessment of the veracity of their information.

Shouldn’t this man be more concerned about allaying our fears with respect to his boss, our part time president?