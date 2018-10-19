Meet Famzy: Falz steals the show in this captivating final teaser for ‘Chief Daddy’

Chief Daddy

In true EbonyLife fashion, the final teaser for Chief Daddy is nothing short of exceptional. The long-awaited teaser reveals the eccentric character, ‘Famzy’.

Played by award-winning rapper, entertainer and actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, ‘Famzy’ is the spoiled, privileged son and heir apparent of Chief Beecroft, who turned down a role in his father’s company to pursue a career in music. With the help of his mother, played by Joke Silva, Famzy is determined to get the bulk of his father’s wealth to fund his multi-million naira ambition.

RELATED: Nse Ikpe-Etim has been announced as the host of the 2018 AMAA Awards

Mo Abudu, the executive producer, applauded the actor‘s performance, saying, “I don’t mean to play favourites but I love the way Falz plays the ‘Famzy’ character in this film. The combination of his thuggish British accent and attitude, his overconfidence in his mediocre music and his unrealistic life goals will make him a firm favourite with viewers as well.”

Chief Daddy also stars a long-list of Nollywood stars, such as (in alphabetical order): Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, and Patience Ozokwor.

The official trailer, which will be released on November 2nd, promises to give fans an extensive peek into the movie and reveal more fascinating characters and thrilling scenes.

The comedy, which was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, will be released in cinemas on December 14th, 2018.

Enjoy the teaser below:

Tags: ,

About The Author

Edwin Okolo is an author and journalist who has worked with YNaija, TheNativemag and the Naked Convos.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo October 19, 2018

Aside jollof rice, bad movies is another thing Nigeria and Ghana have in common

We have bemoaned bad Nollywood movies since forever. It’s utterly exhausting and makes the future of the industry look bleak, ...

Bernard Dayo October 19, 2018

‘Sylvia’ star Zainab Balogun cast in BB Sasore’s upcoming movie ‘God Calling’

Back in July, writer and director BB Sasore announced his upcoming movie God Calling along with an opening for second-unit ...

Bernard Dayo October 18, 2018

AMAA 2018: Nse Ikpe-Etim has been announced as host for the second time

On Monday, organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards announced Nse Ikpe-Etim as host for its 14th edition. This will ...

Bernard Dayo October 16, 2018

Trailers, posters, and agbadas: The reason Nollywood’s marketing of movies is dead

Movie marketing is serious business. Take a look at Hollywood and see for yourself: it’s all there, in the crafting ...

Bernard Dayo October 15, 2018

Oscars 2019: Here are the African movies in the race for Best Foreign Language film

The 2019 Oscars has since started to take shape with the announcement of the Popular Film category, with Ryan Coogler’s ...

Bernard Dayo October 13, 2018

Here’s when Uche Jombo’s directorial debut ‘Heaven On My Mind’ will hit cinemas

In this renaissance of women making directorial debuts, Uche Jombo and Ini Edo have joined forces in what’s been regarded ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail