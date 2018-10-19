‘Sylvia’ star Zainab Balogun cast in BB Sasore’s upcoming movie ‘God Calling’

Back in July, writer and director BB Sasore announced his upcoming movie God Calling along with an opening for second-unit director. Contestants were expected to use Lagos as an inspiration, and interpret the chaos of the city from their unique perspectives. From that, we knew the movie would be based in Lagos and we knew he’d need a big name to carry the film. We also know it’s a faith-based, Christmas movie, and now we have a peek into the cast.

Playing a lead role in God Calling is Zainab Balogun, who was last seen in the paranormal romance thriller Sylvia which premiered last month. Sylvia is perhaps Balogun’s best work yet, with the movie set to have a UK premiere on November 3. On-set photos for God Calling show Balogun looking threadbare as she’s lying on the ground, no shoes, smoldering debris around her. It’s a particularly interesting image.

Other cast members include Tina Mba, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Onyeka Onwenu, Bikiya Graham Douglas and singer Chidynma D’voice. We still don’t know what God Calling is about. Sasore is known for works like Before 30, the television series about the pressures of marriage especial for women and the supernatural, farcical comedy Banana Island Ghost. The release date should be announced before Christmas.