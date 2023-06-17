Nollywood Actress Zainab Balogun Reveals Why She Sheilds Her Private Life from the Public Eye

Zainab Balogun, the prominent Nollywood actress, has recently opened up about her decision to keep her private life shielded from the public eye. During a candid conversation on the WithChude podcast, the 33-year-old film star expressed her intentionality in managing the aspects of her life that are exposed to the public.

Balogun, who is of British-Nigerian descent, emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear boundary between her private life and her showbiz persona. She argued that sharing personal details openly can lead to complications and challenges.

Explaining her stance, Balogun stated, “It was a deliberate choice because I am very conscious of the separation of power between the industry and myself, and when you dabble into all this without the consciousness of what the consequences are, it is quite problematic.”

She further highlighted the prevalence of individuals who proudly disclose extravagant expenses on outfits worn to events like the AMVCAs, but she personally refrains from such behavior, emphasizing her commitment to authenticity and truthfulness.

“I have to be conscious of my audience and the people I am setting the pace for. It is a lie that nobody needs,” she added.

Balogun firmly asserted that her personal life is off-limits to public consumption, stating, “My personal life is very personal. It’s not out for public consumption. That’s not my work, that’s my life. So, I’m okay with giving you that which I’m okay with you criticizing or having an opinion on, but I’m quite traditional, so my personal life is not for public consumption nor the opinions of others.”

In May 2018, Balogun tied the knot with Dikko Nwachukwu, the founder of Jetwest Airways. However, the current status of their relationship remains unclear, as a quick check on their respective Instagram accounts revealed that they are not following each other.

While Balogun has been open about her struggles with endometriosis and an ovarian cyst in previous years, she remains steadfast in her decision to keep her private life separate from her public persona.