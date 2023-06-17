Why Bill Gates is Coming to Nigeria to Meet With President Tinubu

Bill Gates, the renowned co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is set to embark on a visit to Nigeria and Niger Republic in the upcoming week. The purpose of his visit to these two countries, as stated in a press release is to engage in discussions pertaining to global health and development.

Gates intends to meet with national and local leaders, foundation partners, grantees, scientists, and young innovators during his visit.

In anticipation of this visit, Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, revealed that he and Gates will also be meeting with President Bola Tinubu. This visit aligns with the Gates Foundation’s commitment to collaborate closely with communities and leaders in order to promote innovation that can accelerate progress and enhance lives throughout Africa.

According to the statement, Gates and other leaders from the foundation seek to gain insights from partners who are actively involved in combating health threats such as polio and anemia.

They are also interested in learning from scientists who are utilizing research to develop innovative agricultural solutions to address food security and climate change.

Additionally, they aim to engage with innovators who are leveraging technology to enhance access to financial services and individuals who are working towards improving the lives of people in Niger, Nigeria, and across the entire continent.

Furthermore, Gates and his team will hold meetings with national and regional leaders to advocate for investments and policies that promote innovation and provide equal opportunities, despite challenging economic conditions.

An essential part of the visit will involve a conversation with students and young leaders, where Gates will gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can expedite positive change and contribute to a brighter future for Africa.

The highlight of the visit will be the event titled “Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation,” scheduled to take place on June 21 at 10 a.m. in Lagos. Co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and the Lagos Business School, this event will be live-streamed across Africa through media partners Africa.com and Channels Television.

Since its establishment in 2000, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has actively supported partnerships with African regional institutions, national governments, and local communities in 49 African countries. The foundation has provided funding and scientific expertise to contribute towards their respective agendas for change.

Collaborating with the Nigerian government, private sector, non-profit organizations, and civil society, the foundation strives to improve health outcomes, enhance agricultural productivity, expand access to digital financial services, and empower marginalized populations, especially women, with greater economic opportunities.