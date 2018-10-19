Dasuki laundered the N2.1bn not me, Dokpesi tells court

Raymond Dokpesi and his Daar Investment and Holdings Company Limited (the parent company of AIT and Raypower FM) told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday that they are not a party to the laundered N2.1 billion as alleged in their ongoing trial but the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who paid them the funds in 2015, Punch reports.

They said this through their lawyer, Kanu Agabi while arguing their no-case submission which they filed after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) closed the case against them with the 14th prosecution witness on May 28, 2018.

Antecedent: The EFCC had charged Dokpesi and Daar Investment with money laundering and procurement fraud involving the sum of N2.1 billion which they allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser between January and March 2015 as payment for a “purported contract on presidential media initiative”.

The prosecution alleged that Dokpesi and his firm received the sum of N2.1bn from ONSA to prosecute the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2015 presidential media campaign.

The prosecution also alleged that the payment was in breach of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the EFCC (Establishment) Act.

What this might mean: Dokpesi is agreeing that money was laundered by Dasuki but he never received any money from him (Dasuki) and so, his no-case submission should be heard.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 19, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Game of Thrones Richard Madden tipped as new James Bond | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 18, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 18th of October

Follow the links to read up the stories on YNaija:   Governor Ambode’s megacity plan has too many potholes GandujeGate: ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 18, 2018

The Late 5: Buhari meets Security Chiefs behind closed doors; Labour dares FG on #NoWorkNoPay decision, says workers are not slaves | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with security ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 18, 2018

Governor Ambode’s megacity plan has too many potholes

From the diaspora, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has worked so hard to ensure the livelihoods of Lagos residents is upgraded to ...

Editor October 18, 2018

Dotts Media House emerges winner of Africa’s most outstanding quality digital marketing Company of The Year 2018

DottsMediaHouse (est, 2014), a leading digital marketing agency based in Lagos Nigeria, has been announced as the 2018 winner of ...

Chinedu Okafor October 18, 2018

Playboy boxer, Mayweather hints at possible fight with undefeated UFC Featherweight champion

California-based news website, TMZ caught up with Floyd Money Mayweather and he had some interesting things to say. Asked about ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail