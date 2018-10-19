Dasuki laundered the N2.1bn not me, Dokpesi tells court

Raymond Dokpesi and his Daar Investment and Holdings Company Limited (the parent company of AIT and Raypower FM) told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday that they are not a party to the laundered N2.1 billion as alleged in their ongoing trial but the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who paid them the funds in 2015, Punch reports.

They said this through their lawyer, Kanu Agabi while arguing their no-case submission which they filed after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) closed the case against them with the 14th prosecution witness on May 28, 2018.

Antecedent: The EFCC had charged Dokpesi and Daar Investment with money laundering and procurement fraud involving the sum of N2.1 billion which they allegedly received from the Office of the National Security Adviser between January and March 2015 as payment for a “purported contract on presidential media initiative”.

The prosecution alleged that Dokpesi and his firm received the sum of N2.1bn from ONSA to prosecute the Peoples Democratic Party’s 2015 presidential media campaign.

The prosecution also alleged that the payment was in breach of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the EFCC (Establishment) Act.

What this might mean: Dokpesi is agreeing that money was laundered by Dasuki but he never received any money from him (Dasuki) and so, his no-case submission should be heard.