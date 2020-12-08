Men who love Buhari, NTA on Channel 419, Abroad Twitter | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol… Love is love, please!

2.

Wahala

3.

DSTV should come and explain to the world why they placed the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on channel 419 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a3XYkY6giT — Omo Iya Elero 😊🏇🏻#NeoTribe (@Therealqb4) December 8, 2020

Lol… How did we miss this?

4.

There are lots of problems that prayer can't solve. It's been proven over and over again. But Nigerians refuse to learn — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 8, 2020

Pray without ceasing.

5.

Abroad Twitter Twitter NG pic.twitter.com/h9BpKRjysi — Kabiyesi, The King (@ImranSZN) December 8, 2020

Lol…

6.

Good morning everyone- apart from governors that enable wife-beaters. They can get their good morning from the nearest boxing ring. — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) December 8, 2020

What she said!

7.

Every bedroom in Nigeria has at least one chair that we keeps our clothes. It is in the Constitution 😹 — AZRA (@oliver_edems) December 8, 2020

Do we agree?

8.

Nigeria will make you think it's not okay to have light 24/7 — Kenny Lawrence (@Kennylawrence_) December 8, 2020

Where’s the lie?

9.

If you’re having a bad time remember Barcelona trains every day 😂 — Uncle chu (@chubiei) December 8, 2020

Lol…

10.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but one day, you’ll forget to delete your chats and you will be caught. — KOBZ ❼ (@Mistakobz) December 8, 2020

Bookmarked!!!