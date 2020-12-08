Last judge of Benue: Samuel Ortom discovers new hobby, turns marriage counsellor | The #YNaijaCover

The year is 2020. The location is Benue, Nigeria. The situation- a victim of domestic violence had bravely told her story of abuse but instead of getting justice, the Governor of Benue had reconciled her with her abuser. Sounds like a fever-dream, right? This really couldn’t be happening in the 21st century, right? Well, it did really happen.

A doctor, Ifeanyinwa Angbo, via social media, had cried to the public for help over the alleged repeated assaults by her husband. She had accused her husband of assaulting her after she advised him to stop spending recklessly on other women and to use the money to take care of his children. Her face in the clips looked obviously bruised and battered.

According to reports, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, had met with the couple to settle their family issues at the government house on Monday. The husband, a Channels Television Reporter in the state, Pius Angbo, reportedly apologised to his wife and a big show of reconciliation was made in front of news cameras. Notedly, the woman’s face hadn’t yet healed.

How horrific is it that someone could have brutalised a human being so and instead of the governor to met out justice on behalf of the victim, he took up the post of a marriage counsellor? If this doesn’t show that we truly have a long way to go in the nation, I don’t know what will.

