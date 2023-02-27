Tinubu defeats Obi by a margin of 2k votes in Benue

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in Benue state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) returning officer, Faruk Kuta, declared the results on Monday at the INEC headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital.

Tinubu of the APC received 310,468 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) received 308,372 votes.

The PDP received 130,081 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) received 4,740 votes.

Obi won 15 LGAs, including Guma, the home of Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, while Tinubu won eight.

The winner will be officially announced soon.

Ortom voted for Obi in the presidential election on Saturday at his voting unit in Tse-Ortom, Mzondu ward, Guma LGA.

Ortom, who was running for senator in Benue’s north-west, claimed he was willing to forfeit his candidacy to guarantee Obi won the presidential election.

The governor belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

