Atiku wins in Bauchi as Obi takes Nasarawa; Obasanjo calling for coup – APC campaign raises alarm | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been named the winner of the Bauchi state presidential election.

Abubakar received 426,607 votes, defeating All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu, who received 316,694 votes.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) received 72,103 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) received 27,373 votes.

The final results were released on Monday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Bauchi, the state capital, by Abdulkarim Mohammed, the state collation officer.

The total number of registered voters in the state was estimated to be 2,749,268 with 899,769 being accredited voters.

There were 853,516 valid votes, 29,030 rejected ballots, and 882,546 total votes cast.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi of the LP won the presidential election in Nasarawa.

Obi received the most votes, 191,361, as revealed by the national collation center on Monday night, followed by the PDP’s 147,093 and the APC’s 172,922.

The NNPP finished fourth with 12,715 votes.

There were 1,899,244 registered voters, 562,464 accredited voters, 540,566 valid votes, and 16,371 votes rejected.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign committee has lambasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo for calling for the annulment of allegedly manipulated presidential election results on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Obasanjo asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate action to alleviate the tensions caused by claims of irregularities in election results.

He also asked that elections be canceled and redone in places where compromise was discovered.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the APC campaign council, Dele Alake, accused Obasanjo of “hypocrisy” and “mischief” in response to the news.

He also said that “what Obasanjo is discreetly pushing for in his devious comment is a coup against democracy and the constitution”.

Alake added that “luckily, President Buhari is made of finer and more principled democratic stuff. He will not allow Obasanjo to lure him into tainting his democratic credentials in this regard.”

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Saturday’s presidential election, outpolled his rivals to win the polls in Sokoto State with a total of 288,679 votes.

Atiku was closely followed by the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, who received 285,444 votes, while the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the New Nigerian Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso received 6,568 and 1,300 votes, respectively.

The returning officer for the state’s Presidential election, Prof. Kabiru Bala, Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, announced the results at 2:38 a.m. on Tuesday and invited party representatives to sign the results.

In response, Yusuf Suleiman, the Director General of the PDP campaign committee, urged INEC to investigate the cancellation of more than 400 voting stations in the state.

He said that around 300,000 voters in the state had been disenfranchised and that their votes might have gone to any of the major parties, including the APC, PDP, LP, or even the NNPP.

Maigari Dingyadi, Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, also spoke, saying politicians should not tout numbers without first consulting INEC.

Dingyadi, who is also the Minister for Police Affairs, has requested INEC to investigate the circumstances that led to the results being canceled.

However, the returning officer said that a total of 133 registration regions and 471 voting units were affected by the cancellation.

He went on to say that the impacted regions also had 301,499 registered voters and 254,902 Permanent Voter Cards.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has condemned alleged politically motivated attacks on some citizens in parts of Lagos State.

The party claimed those attacked were believed to have voted for the LP.

According to the Obi-Datti PCC, the attacks have been meted out to indigenes and non-indigenes alike.

In a statement signed on Monday by the council’s Deputy Director General, Oseloka Obaze, the team decried the attack which it described as “most regrettable”.

The statement read, “It is most regrettable that political thugs would single out citizens who exercised their constitutional rights to vote for candidates or parties of their choice.

“In keeping with its core value of political decorum, Labour Party thanks its supporters and indeed all Nigerians living in Lagos who have exercised their fundamental rights to vote according to the dictates of their conscience.

“Labour Party is aware of some egregious irregularities in the elections in several states. The party will follow due process and must use constitutional means to address our grievances thus giving peace a chance. It will, however, remain resolute in its mission to change Nigeria, which is after all greater than all of us. We have to protect the peace while defending every vote.

“Governments at all levels must recommit to the constitutional responsibility to protect citizens within their territories regardless of their political leanings.”

Atiku Abubakar, who is running for president as a candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, has been proclaimed the victor of the presidential election in Kebbi State.

Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, who served as the election’s returning officer, announced that the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) received a total of 288,175 votes, which was sufficient to win the election and defeat the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who received a total of 248,088 votes.

According to him, the candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, received 10,682 votes, while the candidate for the NNPP, Musa Kwankwaso, received just 5,038 votes.

According to him, the number of voters who were accredited in the state was 599,201, while the total number of registered voters in the state was 1,983,985.