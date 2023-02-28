Thugs invade Plateau collation centre, disrupt National Assembly election results announcement

The release of election results for the Plateau north senatorial constituency has been interrupted by thugs.

On Monday, the thugs raided the collation center and drove out Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and ad hoc personnel.

The incident halted the release of the results for the district’s national assembly seats.

The thugs entered the premises when Nehemiah Sanda, the returning officer for the Jos north and Bassa constituency election, requested that party agents sign the compiled results.

Sanda was cited by NAN as claiming that thugs impeded the declaration of results for the constituency and senatorial district elections.

“Yes, it is true that thugs invaded our collation centre while we were doing our job. It is now up to the INEC to know what to do next,” he said.

Oliver Agundu, the Plateau state resident electoral commissioner (REC), said he would act accordingly after receiving the report of the officers involved.

”I wasn’t at the scene of the incident and I have been busy with the collation of results for the presidential elections in the state,” Agundu said.

”But I will meet with the officers, get a proper briefing and then act accordingly.

”But I want to assure the people of Plateau that as an electoral umpire, we will not do anything that will sabotage the peaceful nature of the state.”

Dachung Bagos, the lawmaker representing Jos south/Jos east federal constituency, has called on INEC to declare the results within 24 hours to avert any situation that would lead to a crisis in Jos and its environs.

”Elections in Jos north/Bassa constituency were held peacefully and results were equally collated in a peaceful manner,” Bagos said.

”I think declaring the winner of the election should not generate any tension because all electoral processes were duly followed.

”So, I urge INEC to announce the results for the constituency and that of the northern senatorial district within the next 24 hours.”