Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Zamfara

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has won the presidential election in Zamfara State.

Tinubu polled 298,396 votes to win the state.

The collation officer for the Zamfara State presidential election, Prof. Kashim Shehu, announced the results in Gusau, the state capital, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to him, Tinubu won 12 out of 14 local government areas in the state, while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won two.

Atiku polled 193,978 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 4,044 votes with Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 1,660 votes.

Shehu said votes in 167 polling units were canceled due to over-voting, insecurity, and disruptions by thugs.

The total number of registered voters in the state was 1,879,308, while 527,137 of them were accredited for the poll.

A total of 502,923 valid votes were recorded and 16,508 votes were cancelled, bringing the total votes cast to 519,431.

