Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku to win FCT

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has won the election in the federal capital area (FCT).

Obi beat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the tally of all six local councils.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominee for president, placed a distant third.

The FCT was won by Abubakar in the 2019 presidential elections.

Obi won the FCT presidential election by a margin of 190,815 votes.

He won four district councils, whereas Tinubu won just two.

See the total results below:

APC: 90,902

PDP: 74,199

LP: 281,717

NNPP: 13,247

Registered voters: 1,526,902

Accredited voters: 478,923

Total valid votes: 460,071

Total rejected votes: 18,581

Total votes cast: 478,652