Collation officer delays Rivers result release due to threats to life

Prof. Charles Adias, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s designated collation officer for the Presidential election in Rivers State, has paused the process due to threats on his life.

At the commencement of collation on Tuesday morning at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Prof Adias, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, claimed that the threats were made by followers of a certain political party.

He stated, “I have been receiving threats, messages, and calls to my life and that of my family for two days now. My picture is all over the social media that I was sent to rig the elections in Rivers State.

“Every one hour, I receive more that one million calls of threats to my life and other things. I hereby stand down collation until the INEC and security agencies can guarantee my safety to continue this national assignment.”