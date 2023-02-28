Natasha Akpoti loses Kogi central senatorial seat to APC candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was unsuccessful in her campaign to represent Kogi’s central senatorial district in the national assembly.

In the recently ended national assembly election, Akpoti-Uduaghan was beaten by Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The result was declared on Tuesday in the Okene region of the state by Rotimi Ajayi, the INEC returning officer for the Kogi central senatorial district.

His report indicated that Sadiku-Ohere received 52,132 votes, which was enough to defeat Natasha’s 51,763 votes.

“Engineer Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the APC having scored the highest votes in the election for the Kogi central senatorial seat is hereby declared winner, and is therefore returned elected,” Ajayi said.

Supporters of the APC candidate were seen in jubilation after the result was declared, chanting “we have won”.

On Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the Kogi government of trying to disenfranchise voters in the state.

She alleged that the government carried out a road excavation around Ihima, Okehi LGA of the state to influence voters’ turnout for the just-concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

But the Kogi government had said the excavation was a security measure.