Elections were credible, you can challenge results in court – INEC replies LP, PDP

INEC advises parties dissatisfied with presidential election results to go to court.

Dino Melaye, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent, and other party agents walked out of the national collation headquarters in Abuja on Monday over INEC’s delay in posting presidential election results on the election results viewing portal (IRev).

Melaye also accused INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu of election rigging.

At a press conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, the LP and PDP demanded Yakubu quit as INEC chairman.

The parties also urged a new presidential election, calling it “far from fair or transparent”.

INEC’s principal press secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, called the request for Yakubu’s resignation “misplaced.”

Also, INEC stated that Melaye’s claim that the INEC chairman allocated votes to parties was false and reckless.

“At the same time, contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process,” the statement reads.

“There are laid down procedures for aggrieved parties or candidates to follow when they are dissatisfied about the outcome of an election. Such procedures do not include calling on the INEC Chairman to resign or for the election to be cancelled.

“To be sure, aggrieved parties are free to approach the courts to ventilate their concerns and wait for the matter to be resolved. Making inciting comments capable of causing violence or unrest is unacceptable.

“The 2023 General election processes are in their final stages of completion. It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidence to pursue their cases.”