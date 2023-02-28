Obi wins Ebonyi, Cross River as Atiku takes Bayelsa

Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party (LP), has won the presidential election held in the states of Ebonyi and Cross River.

Obi received 259,738 votes to defeat Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi, as revealed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu received 42,402 votes, Atiku received 13,503 votes, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) finished in fourth place with 1,602 votes.

In Cross River, the LP candidate received 179,917 votes, Tinubu received 130,520 votes, and Atiku came in third with 95,424 votes.

According to state collation officer Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the total number of registered voters was 1,691,642, and 444,880 were accredited.

In the meantime, Atiku has been proclaimed the victor of the presidential election in the state of Bayelsa.

The former vice-president received 68,818 votes, LP received 49,975 votes, and Tinubu received 42,575 votes.