Atiku wins Buhari’s home state, Katsina; Tinubu wins all Ogun 20 local govts | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Atiku wins Buhari’s home state, Katsina

Tinubu wins all Ogun 20 local govts

Ayade loses senatorial election in Cross River

Labour Party beats Banky W in Lagos

El-Rufai warns against election result protest

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the PDP has defeated Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC, in President Buhari’s home state, Katsina after polling 489,045 votes from across the 34 LGA in the state.

He defeated his major rival in the 2023 elections with a margin of 6,762 votes as Tinubu polled 482,045 votes to come second in the Katsina presidential election held on Saturday.

Katsina State Presidential Election Returning Officer, Prof. Ma’azu Abubakar Gusau disclosed this to journalists, election monitors/observers at the INEC Collation Centre early hours of Monday morning.

The Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant third with 69,385 votes and was followed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,376 votes.

Gusau gave the result of the other presidential candidates as follows:

A 255, AA 523, AAC 234, ADC 1405, ADP 1798, APGA 1391, APM 603, APP 269, BP 327, NRM 1053, PRP 1986, SDP 339,

YPP 1029 and ZLP 371.

The state returning officer, however, noted that the presidential election results were cancelled in some polling units in 15 LGAs due to thuggery, over-voting, among other reasons.

The affected 15 LG and the number of polling units as disclosed by Gusau are as follows:

Baure where 1110 total PVC were collected; Danmusa, two polling units with 13435 total voters; Daura, one polling unit with 664 total voters 665 and 595 total collected PVC; and Dutsinma, one polling unit with 482 total voters and 496 total collected PVC.

“Others are Funtua, 3 polling units with 1031 total votes 1031 and 553 collected PVC;

Kankara, AR07, with 603 total voters; Katsina, 7 polling units with 2833 total voters; Kurfi, one polling unit with 987 total voters; Kusada, one polling unit with 167 total voters; Maiadua, one polling unit with 367 total voters.

Others are Malumfashi, 10 polling units with 2878 total voters; Mashi, three polling units with 2279 total voters; Sabuwa, one polling unit with 315 total voters and Safana, 10 polling units with 17348 total registered voters.

Meanwhile, in one of the affected LGAs, Kafur, Gusau said: “the number is yet to be given to me but 12 polling units were affected due to thuggery. The actual registered voters and PVC collected are not available.”

Tinubu wins all Ogun 20 local govts

The All Progressives presidential candidate (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won in all the 20 local government areas of Ogun State.

Tinubu was followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Peter Obi of the Labor Party came a distant third.

Here are the results:

1. REMO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 11,148

APC: 5,814

PDP: 3,627

LP: 984

NNPP: 22

ADC: 71

Total valid votes: 10,665

Rejected votes: 478

Total votes cast: 11,143

2. IKENNE LG

Registered voters: 67,914

Accredited Voters: 20,126

APC: 9,431

ADC: 115

PDP: 6,616

LP: 2,678

NNPP: 39

SDP: 07

Total votes cast: 19,159

Rejected votes: 967

Total votes cast: 20,126

Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.

3. EGBADO SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 13,3001

Accredited Voters: 31,192

APC: 18,471

ADC: 342

PDP: 5,012

LP: 3,126

NNPP: 117

Total valid votes: 29,518

Rejected votes: 1,672

Total votes cast: 31,190

4. EWEKORO LG

Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 9,778

ADC: 1,247

PDP: 3,646

LP: 2,287

NNPP: 79

Total valid votes: 17,521

Rejected votes: 876

Total votes cast: 18,397

5. ABEOKUTA NORTH LG

Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 33,027

APC: 20,094

ADC: 1,285

PDP: 5,057

LP: 4,092

NNPP: 104

Total valid votes: 31,270

Rejected votes: 1,738

Total votes cast: 33,008

Two units cancelled due to over voting.

6. IJEBU NORTH LG

Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 34,035

APC: 21,844

ADC: 300

PDP: 7,233

LP: 2,372

NNPP: 50

Total valid votes: 32,289

Rejected votes: 1,555

Total votes cast: 33,844

Two units cancelled due to mal-accreditation.

7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG

Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 13,206

APC: 7,430

ADC: 135

PDP: 2,859

LP: 1,779

NNPP: 19

Total valid votes: 12,522

Rejected votes: 683

Total votes cast: 13,205

8. IMEKO AFON LG

Registered voters: 70,223

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 12,146

ADC: 143

PDP: 4,560

LP: 568

NNPP: 32

Total valid votes: 17,639

Rejected votes: 762

Total votes cast: 18,411

9. ODEDA LG

Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 22,068

APC: 12,945

ADC: 425

PDP: 3,855

LP: 3,064

NNPP: 73

Total valid votes: 20,917

Rejected votes: 1,123

Total votes cast: 22,040

10. EGBADO NORTH LG

Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 33,594

APC: 19,053

ADC: 491

PDP: 9,830

LP: 1,535

NNPP: 478

Total valid votes: 31,972

Rejected votes: 1,438

Total votes cast: 33,410

11. IJEBU-ODE LG

Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,028

APC: 16,072

ADC: 188

PDP: 4,057

LP: 3,162

NNPP: 56

Total valid votes: 24,058

Rejected votes: 882

Total votes cast: 24,940

One cancellation due to over voting

12. SAGAMU LG

Registered voters: 169,347

Accredited Voters: 38,641

APC: 21,118

ADC: 323

PDP: 8,136

LP: 6,437

NNPP: 152

Total valid votes: 36,825

Rejected votes: 1,797

Total votes cast: 38,622

13. IPOKIA LG

Registered voters: 136,281

Accredited Voters: 39,928

APC: 16,929

ADC: 162

PDP: 16,082

LP: 1,860

NNPP: 186

Total valid votes: 37472

Rejected votes: 2,450

Total votes cast: 39,922

14. ODOGBOLU LG

Registered voters: 95,530

Accredited Voters: 23,123

APC: 12,374

ADC: 179

PDP: 6,176

LP: 2,688

NNPP: 36

Total valid votes: 22,096

Rejected votes: 1,027

Total votes cast: 23,123

One unit was cancelled due to over voting

15. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG

Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 50,289

APC: 28,111

ADC: 587

PDP: 7,787

LP: 8,930

NNPP: 137

Total valid votes: 47,768

Rejected votes: 2,454

Total votes cast: 50,222

One polling unit was cancelled due to violence

16. OGUN WATERSIDE LG

Registered voters: 52,359

Accredited Voters: 15,121

APC: 8,522

ADC: 148

PDP: 5,090

LP: 481

NNPP: 29

Total valid votes: 14,404

Rejected votes: 714

Total votes cast: 15,118

Two units were cancelled due to no access to polling unit and over voting.

17. IJEBU EAST LG

Registered voters: 77,171

Accredited Voters: 19,261

APC: 10,970

ADC: 358

PDP: 4,495

LP: 2,163

NNPP: 40

Total valid votes: 18,397

Rejected votes:

Total votes cast:

18. IFO LG

Registered voters: 261,988

Accredited Voters: 49,414

APC: 26,507

LP: 9,751

NNPP: 161

PDP: 5,760

Total valid votes: 46,013

Rejected votes: 3,401

Total votes cast: 49,414

19. OBAFEMI OWODE LG

Registered voters:179,696

Accredited Voters: 33,562

APC: 17,387

ADC: 479

PDP: 3,115

LP: 9,964

NNPP: 114

Total valid votes: 31,806

Rejected votes: 1,757

Total votes cast: 33,563

20. ADO ODO-OTA LG

Registered voters: 390,175

Accredited Voters: 82755

APC: 46,558

ADC: 808

PDP: 10,838

LP: 17,888

NNPP: 276

Total valid votes: 77,831

Rejected votes: 4,720

Total votes cast: 82,551

Ayade loses senatorial election in Cross River

Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.

The returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 a.m. on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr. Rose Okoh.

Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as Governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe as the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district of Cross River.

However, the re-elected Senator could not be issued with the Declaration Form after his declaration by the returning officer.

Upon demand for the Declaration Form, Agom-Jarigbe was told that it was mistakenly taken to Obudu by the electoral body in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, who spoke on phone said, “the form was mistakingly taken to Obudu but he can be issued with a temporary one pending when the original one will be brought.”

Meanwhile, Godwin Offiono of the PDP was returned and elected for the Ogoji/Yala Federal Constituency election.

Offiono defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the area, Mr. Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress, by 36,651 votes to 32,973 votes.

The Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency result was announced by Dr. Wakasor Ofem.

Labour Party beats Banky W in Lagos

The Labour Party candidate, Mr. Thaddeus Attah has defeated Banky W of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the Saturday election for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Labour Party winner of the poll during a result collation at the Model Nursery and Primary School, Marwa, Lekki 1.

The INEC returning officer, Prof Funmilayo Odukoya made the declaration.

Attah won with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Mr. Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Mr. Babjide Obanikoro of the APC, who had 16, 901 votes.

El-Rufai warns against election result protest

The Kaduna State Government has warned against any form of protests over Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election results in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the announcement of the result remained the exclusive preserve of the Independent National Electoral Commission, reminding residents that declaring unofficial results had its implications.

He said, “As the collation of election results progresses, the Kaduna State Government hereby reminds citizens that protests of any sort remain strictly prohibited across the state.

“The State Government has noted with satisfaction the largely peaceful conduct of elections across the state and commends residents for exercising their franchise in an orderly manner.

“Citizens must, therefore, avoid street protests over election results – or of any other kind – in order to preserve the atmosphere of calm so far experienced. Actions that may disrupt public peace will be handled decisively by security agencies.

“It must be stressed that the announcement of election results is the exclusive duty of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Individuals and groups involved in the unofficial publication of results should be aware that they constitute serious threats to public peace and order.

“Individuals or groups who may have queries over officially announced results are strongly urged to utilize the legal instruments provided by the Electoral Act.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai continues to monitor closely the security situation in relation to the conduct of the elections, alongside security agencies in the state.”