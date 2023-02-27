Atiku wins Buhari’s home state, Katsina; Tinubu wins all Ogun 20 local govts | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

- Atiku wins Buhari’s home state, Katsina
Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:
Atiku wins Buhari’s home state, Katsina
Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the PDP has defeated Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC, in President Buhari’s home state, Katsina after polling 489,045 votes from across the 34 LGA in the state.
He defeated his major rival in the 2023 elections with a margin of 6,762 votes as Tinubu polled 482,045 votes to come second in the Katsina presidential election held on Saturday.
Katsina State Presidential Election Returning Officer, Prof. Ma’azu Abubakar Gusau disclosed this to journalists, election monitors/observers at the INEC Collation Centre early hours of Monday morning.
The Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant third with 69,385 votes and was followed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,376 votes.
Gusau gave the result of the other presidential candidates as follows:
A 255, AA 523, AAC 234, ADC 1405, ADP 1798, APGA 1391, APM 603, APP 269, BP 327, NRM 1053, PRP 1986, SDP 339,
YPP 1029 and ZLP 371.
The state returning officer, however, noted that the presidential election results were cancelled in some polling units in 15 LGAs due to thuggery, over-voting, among other reasons.
The affected 15 LG and the number of polling units as disclosed by Gusau are as follows:
Baure where 1110 total PVC were collected; Danmusa, two polling units with 13435 total voters; Daura, one polling unit with 664 total voters 665 and 595 total collected PVC; and Dutsinma, one polling unit with 482 total voters and 496 total collected PVC.
“Others are Funtua, 3 polling units with 1031 total votes 1031 and 553 collected PVC;
Kankara, AR07, with 603 total voters; Katsina, 7 polling units with 2833 total voters; Kurfi, one polling unit with 987 total voters; Kusada, one polling unit with 167 total voters; Maiadua, one polling unit with 367 total voters.
Others are Malumfashi, 10 polling units with 2878 total voters; Mashi, three polling units with 2279 total voters; Sabuwa, one polling unit with 315 total voters and Safana, 10 polling units with 17348 total registered voters.
Meanwhile, in one of the affected LGAs, Kafur, Gusau said: “the number is yet to be given to me but 12 polling units were affected due to thuggery. The actual registered voters and PVC collected are not available.”
Tinubu wins all Ogun 20 local govts
The All Progressives presidential candidate (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won in all the 20 local government areas of Ogun State.
Tinubu was followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Peter Obi of the Labor Party came a distant third.
Here are the results:
1. REMO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 11,148
APC: 5,814
PDP: 3,627
LP: 984
NNPP: 22
ADC: 71
Total valid votes: 10,665
Rejected votes: 478
Total votes cast: 11,143
2. IKENNE LG
Registered voters: 67,914
Accredited Voters: 20,126
APC: 9,431
ADC: 115
PDP: 6,616
LP: 2,678
NNPP: 39
SDP: 07
Total votes cast: 19,159
Rejected votes: 967
Total votes cast: 20,126
Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.
3. EGBADO SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 13,3001
Accredited Voters: 31,192
APC: 18,471
ADC: 342
PDP: 5,012
LP: 3,126
NNPP: 117
Total valid votes: 29,518
Rejected votes: 1,672
Total votes cast: 31,190
4. EWEKORO LG
Registered voters: 94,681
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 9,778
ADC: 1,247
PDP: 3,646
LP: 2,287
NNPP: 79
Total valid votes: 17,521
Rejected votes: 876
Total votes cast: 18,397
5. ABEOKUTA NORTH LG
Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 33,027
APC: 20,094
ADC: 1,285
PDP: 5,057
LP: 4,092
NNPP: 104
Total valid votes: 31,270
Rejected votes: 1,738
Total votes cast: 33,008
Two units cancelled due to over voting.
6. IJEBU NORTH LG
Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 34,035
APC: 21,844
ADC: 300
PDP: 7,233
LP: 2,372
NNPP: 50
Total valid votes: 32,289
Rejected votes: 1,555
Total votes cast: 33,844
Two units cancelled due to mal-accreditation.
7. IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG
Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 13,206
APC: 7,430
ADC: 135
PDP: 2,859
LP: 1,779
NNPP: 19
Total valid votes: 12,522
Rejected votes: 683
Total votes cast: 13,205
8. IMEKO AFON LG
Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 12,146
ADC: 143
PDP: 4,560
LP: 568
NNPP: 32
Total valid votes: 17,639
Rejected votes: 762
Total votes cast: 18,411
9. ODEDA LG
Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 22,068
APC: 12,945
ADC: 425
PDP: 3,855
LP: 3,064
NNPP: 73
Total valid votes: 20,917
Rejected votes: 1,123
Total votes cast: 22,040
10. EGBADO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 130,063
Accredited Voters: 33,594
APC: 19,053
ADC: 491
PDP: 9,830
LP: 1,535
NNPP: 478
Total valid votes: 31,972
Rejected votes: 1,438
Total votes cast: 33,410
11. IJEBU-ODE LG
Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,028
APC: 16,072
ADC: 188
PDP: 4,057
LP: 3,162
NNPP: 56
Total valid votes: 24,058
Rejected votes: 882
Total votes cast: 24,940
One cancellation due to over voting
12. SAGAMU LG
Registered voters: 169,347
Accredited Voters: 38,641
APC: 21,118
ADC: 323
PDP: 8,136
LP: 6,437
NNPP: 152
Total valid votes: 36,825
Rejected votes: 1,797
Total votes cast: 38,622
13. IPOKIA LG
Registered voters: 136,281
Accredited Voters: 39,928
APC: 16,929
ADC: 162
PDP: 16,082
LP: 1,860
NNPP: 186
Total valid votes: 37472
Rejected votes: 2,450
Total votes cast: 39,922
14. ODOGBOLU LG
Registered voters: 95,530
Accredited Voters: 23,123
APC: 12,374
ADC: 179
PDP: 6,176
LP: 2,688
NNPP: 36
Total valid votes: 22,096
Rejected votes: 1,027
Total votes cast: 23,123
One unit was cancelled due to over voting
15. ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 242,151
Accredited Voters: 50,289
APC: 28,111
ADC: 587
PDP: 7,787
LP: 8,930
NNPP: 137
Total valid votes: 47,768
Rejected votes: 2,454
Total votes cast: 50,222
One polling unit was cancelled due to violence
16. OGUN WATERSIDE LG
Registered voters: 52,359
Accredited Voters: 15,121
APC: 8,522
ADC: 148
PDP: 5,090
LP: 481
NNPP: 29
Total valid votes: 14,404
Rejected votes: 714
Total votes cast: 15,118
Two units were cancelled due to no access to polling unit and over voting.
17. IJEBU EAST LG
Registered voters: 77,171
Accredited Voters: 19,261
APC: 10,970
ADC: 358
PDP: 4,495
LP: 2,163
NNPP: 40
Total valid votes: 18,397
Rejected votes:
Total votes cast:
18. IFO LG
Registered voters: 261,988
Accredited Voters: 49,414
APC: 26,507
LP: 9,751
NNPP: 161
PDP: 5,760
Total valid votes: 46,013
Rejected votes: 3,401
Total votes cast: 49,414
19. OBAFEMI OWODE LG
Registered voters:179,696
Accredited Voters: 33,562
APC: 17,387
ADC: 479
PDP: 3,115
LP: 9,964
NNPP: 114
Total valid votes: 31,806
Rejected votes: 1,757
Total votes cast: 33,563
20. ADO ODO-OTA LG
Registered voters: 390,175
Accredited Voters: 82755
APC: 46,558
ADC: 808
PDP: 10,838
LP: 17,888
NNPP: 276
Total valid votes: 77,831
Rejected votes: 4,720
Total votes cast: 82,551
Ayade loses senatorial election in Cross River
Governor Ben Ayade has lost his bid to return to the Senate following his defeat by the incumbent senator representing Cross River North, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.
Ayade who was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, lost the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday with 56,595 votes against Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 76,145 votes.
The returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 a.m. on Monday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr. Rose Okoh.
Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as Governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe as the Senator representing the Northern senatorial district of Cross River.
However, the re-elected Senator could not be issued with the Declaration Form after his declaration by the returning officer.
Upon demand for the Declaration Form, Agom-Jarigbe was told that it was mistakenly taken to Obudu by the electoral body in the state.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Gabriel Yomere, who spoke on phone said, “the form was mistakingly taken to Obudu but he can be issued with a temporary one pending when the original one will be brought.”
Meanwhile, Godwin Offiono of the PDP was returned and elected for the Ogoji/Yala Federal Constituency election.
Offiono defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the area, Mr. Jude Ngaji of the All Progressives Congress, by 36,651 votes to 32,973 votes.
The Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency result was announced by Dr. Wakasor Ofem.
Labour Party beats Banky W in Lagos
The Labour Party candidate, Mr. Thaddeus Attah has defeated Banky W of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the Saturday election for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Labour Party winner of the poll during a result collation at the Model Nursery and Primary School, Marwa, Lekki 1.
The INEC returning officer, Prof Funmilayo Odukoya made the declaration.
Attah won with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Mr. Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Mr. Babjide Obanikoro of the APC, who had 16, 901 votes.
El-Rufai warns against election result protest
The Kaduna State Government has warned against any form of protests over Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election results in the state.
According to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the announcement of the result remained the exclusive preserve of the Independent National Electoral Commission, reminding residents that declaring unofficial results had its implications.
He said, “As the collation of election results progresses, the Kaduna State Government hereby reminds citizens that protests of any sort remain strictly prohibited across the state.
“The State Government has noted with satisfaction the largely peaceful conduct of elections across the state and commends residents for exercising their franchise in an orderly manner.
“Citizens must, therefore, avoid street protests over election results – or of any other kind – in order to preserve the atmosphere of calm so far experienced. Actions that may disrupt public peace will be handled decisively by security agencies.
“It must be stressed that the announcement of election results is the exclusive duty of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Individuals and groups involved in the unofficial publication of results should be aware that they constitute serious threats to public peace and order.
“Individuals or groups who may have queries over officially announced results are strongly urged to utilize the legal instruments provided by the Electoral Act.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufai continues to monitor closely the security situation in relation to the conduct of the elections, alongside security agencies in the state.”
