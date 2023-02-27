I Did Not Disrupt Elections In Rivers State – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has refuted claims that he moved around to intimidate and disrupt Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to a statement sent by State Commissioner for Information Mr. Chris Finebone, Wike denied the allegations, saying they came from the warped minds of would-be villains who ultimately failed.

The statement made it clear that “Gov. Wike does not have a single soldier in his formal and informal entourage at any time, more so during election time.”

It went on to say that after Governor Wike and his wife voted in Saturday’s election, they went straight home and didn’t come out again.

The statement claims that the charge is being spread by the same people that tampered with audio and video files to falsely implicate the Governor in the 2016 Rivers State rerun election.

“Of particular mention is a doctored audio clip that was concocted by Saharareporters during the 2016 re-run election in Rivers State in which they purported same to be a discussion between the governor and Hon. Dum Dekor,” the statement partly read.

It further alleged that the recording, which the administration properly refuted, is being rapidly dug out during this election season “to smear the governor.”

According to the governor, it is perplexing that the same people who opted to spread lies about him for unknown reasons are now claiming that he went about with military scaring people and influencing voting and collation of ballots.

Wike has asked the people to ignore the hoax videos, audio recordings, voice memos, and other multimedia contraptions that have been created to damage his reputation.