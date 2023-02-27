INEC official killed in Delta

An INEC officer in Delta State was killed just days after the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Intel suggests the official was murdered on Monday in Ukwani Local Government Area.

At the INEC collation center in Asaba, the state capital, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Monday Tom, verified the incident to the media.

He claimed INEC workers were returning to Asaba to give the local election results when the accident took place.

In his words, “one of us perished on their way coming after the election” due to an “act of assault” in Ukwani Local Government Area.

National Youth Service Corps volunteers made up the rest of the incident’s ad hoc workforce (NYSC).

One INEC employee was shot dead and the others were injured when gunmen opened fire on their transport.

“The corpers are presently receiving care, but we are contemplating on how to take the wounded corps members to a hospital in Asaba,” the INEC REC said.