Obi wins ALL Enugu LGAs as Tinubu secures victory in Jigawa

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the poll in Enugu state.

On Monday, Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, the INEC collation officer for the state, announced that Obi had won with 428,640 votes, beating out his nearest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 15,749 votes and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. (APC) with 4,772 votes.

Out of a total of 2,112,793 registered voters in the state, Igwe reported that 482,990 had been accredited to vote.

In his estimation, 456 424 ballots were counted as legitimate, whereas 12 467 were invalid.

But, INEC’s collation officer in Jigawa state, Arma-Ya’u Hamisu, has already proclaimed Tinubu the victor in the state.

According to Hamisu, Tinubu received 421 390 votes, while PDP’s Abubakar received 386 587 votes, and Obi received 1,889 votes.

He also mentioned that there were 2,341,441 registered voters in the state and that 961,670 people had been accredited.

According to Hamisu, there were 954,805 votes cast and 920,531 valid ballots were returned.