Peter Obi defeats Bola Tinubu to win Lagos presidential election

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has won the poll in Lagos state.

Once votes were tallied from each of the state’s 20 LGAs, he ended up victorious over Bola Tinubu, the APC’s candidate for governor.

Tinubu’s historical base of support has been the state of Lagos, where he previously served as governor.

Compared to Obi’s 582,354, Tinubu only received 572,606. The Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar received 75,750 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso received 8,442 votes, and the Social Democratic Party’s Adewole Adebayo received 772 votes.

The total votes cast were 1,335,729 out of a possible 6,942,885; there were 1,347,152 accredited voters; 1,271,451 legitimate ballots; 64,278 invalid votes.