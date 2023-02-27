Police arrest lecturer in possession of 17 BVAS machines

On Sunday, the Nigerian Police arrested a middle-aged man named Gabriel Agabi on suspicion of impersonation and for having 17 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices that were not set up for the ward where he was detained.

At the collation center in Okpoma, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River, security officers detained Mr. Agabi, who was wearing a luminous jacket with the INEC logo.

The suspect, who police say made some admissions after claiming to be a lecturer in the philosophy department at the University of Calabar, has been transported to the Ogoja Area Command for further investigation by the CID unit.

Agabi, a resident of Ugoro in the state’s Bekwarra LGA, is suspected of pretending to be Dominic Abakedi, the INEC collation officer for the Yache ward in the state’s Yala LGA.