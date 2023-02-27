2023 Elections: Atiku wins in Yobe and Gombe, leads with a large margin in Adamawa

Atiku wins Yobe, Home of the Senate President

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has won the February 25 presidential election in Yobe State.

Prof. Umar Pate, the State Returning Officer, said that Atiku received 198,567 votes.

Against Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the former Vice President won by a margin of over 45,000.

Results showed that Tinubu received 151,459 votes, Obi 2,406, and Kwankwaso 18,270.

Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate and a leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC), hails from Yobe and was elected to represent the state’s northern senatorial district. Nevertheless, he was unable to deliver the state to the APC’s presidential candidate.

In addition to other states, Atiku has won Buhari’s native state of Katsina.

Atiku Beats Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Obi In Gombe

Atiku Abubakar was also declared the winner of the Gombe State presidential election on February 25.

The Independent National Electoral Commission revealed that he received 319,123 votes throughout the state’s 11 LGAs.

Professor Maimuna Waziri, the collation officer for Gombe State, made the announcement sometime around Monday morning, saying that the PDP candidate had received the most votes in this North-Eastern state.

After facing up against Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the former Vice President ultimately prevailed with a vote margin of over 160,000.

According to the polls, Tinubu received 146,977 votes, Obi received 26,160 votes, and Kwankwaso received 10,520 votes.

Atiku Leads With Wide Margin In Adamawa

Atiku Abubakar is also leading in his home state of Adamawa after sweeping the 12 local government areas (LGAs) announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As of 08:ooam on Monday, the former Vice President is leading with over 110,000 votes ahead of his closest rivals – Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The results of 12 out of 21 local government areas in the state were collated and APC polled 99,898, PDP 213,117, NNPP 3,609, and LP 56,857.

The collation of results in the state has since been postponed to Monday, by 10:00 in the morning.

The State collation officer, Professor Mohammed Mele announced the decision for the postponement after over one hour of waiting for the results of the remaining nine local government areas to arrive.

Mele at exactly 1:18 in the morning announced the decision to close the collation centre until 10:00 am.

So far, results from Lamurde, Guyuk, Gerei, Song, Numan, Fufore, Demsa, Yola South, Mayo-Belwa, Ganye, and Shelleng local government areas have been collated.

Those remaining are Yola North (state capital), Jada, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, and Mubi South local government areas.