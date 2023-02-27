Ahmad Lawan wins Yobe North Senate seat 

Ahmad Lawan, the current President of the Senate, was victorious in the election for the Yobe North Senate seat in Yobe State.

According to the official results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday night, incumbent Senate President Ibrahim Lawan defeated Peoples Democratic Party candidate Bello Ilu by a margin of 91,318 to 22,849 votes.

Lawan has been a member of the National Assembly continuously since 1999, having won the first two elections for the House of Representatives and the subsequent five elections for the Senate.

You may recall that Lawan lost to the PDP at the polling unit where he cast his ballot (Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B, Gashua), where he received 114 votes, the PDP senatorial candidate received 219 votes, the New Nigeria Peoples Party received 11 votes, the African Democratic Congress received one vote, and five votes were recorded as invalid.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) received 186 votes against Bola Tinubu’s 107 in his polling unit.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, it was announced that a five-person panel of the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of Lawan’s candidacy for the APC’s Senate seat representing Yobe North, replacing Bashir Machina, who had secured the party’s nomination in the May 28 primary elections.