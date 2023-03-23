PDP suspends Fayose, Anyim, two others over anti-party activities

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, Pius Anyim, a former president of the Senate, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, and Aslam Aliyu were all suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday.

Thursday marks the beginning of the suspension, which was reached following a thorough examination of party activities in accordance with the PDP Constitution. (as amended in 2017).

As for Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, the PDP has submitted him to the PDP’s National Disciplinary Committee for his alleged anti-party activities.

A statement from Debo Ologunagba, the nation’s publicity secretary, confirmed this.

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of our party across the country to remain united and focused at this critical time,” the statement added.

According to reports, Fayose blamed stakeholders and politicians for a majority of the problems facing the country currently.

Fayose disclosed that there was a lot wrong with Nigeria, adding that nothing had changed in the country since 1979.

“There is a lot wrong with Nigeria. Since 1979, nothing has changed. I blamed the majority of the problems on the stakeholders and politicians.

“When you asked (Muhammadu) Buhari in 2015, If you lose the election, would you concede defeat?’ he said ‘I would win’. He never conceived he would lose.

“I told you the senators, House of Reps members are returning to the National Assembly. The system is sick. Nobody is protecting it.

“Rather than blame the Independent National Electoral Commission, we need to draw a red line like the army. Nothing was wrong in the elections,” he said.