Miss Kebbi emerges winner of the 2017 MBGN Beauty Pageant

Ugochi Ihezue, who was representing Kebbi, has emerged winner of the 2017 MBGN competition and has been crowned 2017 MBGN World.

Other winners include:

  • Miss Amity – Miss Yobe, Ndali Eno
  • Miss Photogenic/Congeniality – Miss Anambra, Maristella Okpala
  • Model of the Year – Miss Kebbi, Ugochi Ihezue
  • Best Costume – Miss Sokoto, Stephanie Agbasi
  • Best Evening Wear – Miss Bayelsa, Rebecca N Hampson
  • MBGN Ecowas – Miss Oyo, Emmanuella Yaboh
  • MBGN Tourism – Miss Plateau, Winfrey Okolo
  • MBGN Universe – Miss Sokoto, Stephanie Agbasi

MBGN World winner Ugochi Ihezue was crowned by outgoing queen Unoaku Anyadike.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego is married

Still on The Matter: The “wicked” question that got Miss Kenya out of the Miss Universe competition

Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, crowned Miss Universe 2016 and no, Steve Harvey made no mistakes (PHOTOS)