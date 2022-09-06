Movie in the Park, Summer Edition was a hit!

“The Summer Edition of the Movie in the park experience came with all the good vibes and we couldn’t get enough of it.

The movie, the music, the food and of course the after party made the night one to remember for ages.

The event welcomed about 2000 guests at the Muri Okunola park VI on the evening of the 27th of August, including audience, vendors, brands and media organizations to be a part of the outdoor movie screening experience.

Money Miss Road by joy odiete starring Jide Kene Achufusi, Josh Alfred, Charly Boy, Melvin Oduah, Oma Iyasara and others”