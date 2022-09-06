ASUU Strike: FG urges students to submit applications for UK scholarships

The Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission, has encouraged qualified Nigerians to apply for Chevening scholarships, a British government initiative.

The call was made in the midst of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ongoing strike.

This was stated in a letter to all vice-chancellors that was signed by Chris Maiyaki, the Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration of the NUC.

The commission said, “The National Universities Commission is in receipt of the letter from the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, Ref. TSW/BRI/V/T and dated 12 August 2022, with the attached Call Letter from the British High Commission Abuja, dated 3rd August 2022, on the above subject.

“The British High Commission has announced the call for applications for the Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK, which opened on 2nd August 2022 and closes on 1 November 2022.

“The Chevening Scholarships are fully funded scholarships to individuals from any background, who demonstrate the requisite skills and commitment necessary to bring about positive change.

“Consequently, I write to forward the Call Letter to Vice-Chancellors, for urgent attention and wide circulation in your various universities. Interested individuals are expected to submit their applications via www.chevening.org/apply.

“Detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications can be found on www.chevening.org/scholarships.

“As was the case in previous occasions, please, accept the renewed assurances of the Executive Secretary’s highest considerations.”

