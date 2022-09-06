Music and the Connection Point with Infinix Fans

Music has increasingly become a major point of connection between cultures and traditions all across the world. And, of course, Nigeria is not left out. Some have referred to it as ‘the language of the spirit’, or most simply put, it is ‘life itself.’ It is indeed powerful enough to evoke the best and worst of emotions. Today, we see it as an integral part of our daily routine that literally helps us go through life.

Take for instance, when you’re plugged in and passionately singing (more like shouting), the lyrics to a song and it feels like the artiste took a sneak peek into your private life and drew the lyrics right out of it. Or, you hear the lyrics to a song and you’re grateful the artiste could articulate your exact thoughts or emotions in a way you don’t think you ever could have. That’s only a sneak peek into how intertwined modern life has become with music.

Smart brands like Infinix have found it as a connecting point through which meaningful connections can be established with consumers. As a brand with a youth-centric customer base, Infinix has infused intelligent innovations to meet the needs and style of a vibrant and expressive lot. But that’s not the only thing that endears users to the brand.

Great events with young talents allowed to express their unique styles and increase their fan base, music competitions, dance-offs and fashion contests keep their fans loyal and heard. Not to forget the parties pulled off with the best star performance lineups from Davido, to Ayra star, Skiibii, Poco Lee, Zinoleesky, Badboy Timz and even the best DJs that take the fans through an amazing turn-up experience.

Outstanding Talents

Infinix has used music to connect with its young consumers, empowering outstanding musical talents and giving them a voice. Understanding that youths have a strong connection with music, the result of research and development produces a brilliant blend of an entertainment experience with the best prices possible.

Infinix Storm X

Storm X is an initiative targeted at youth majorly in tertiary institutions with a passion for music and entertainment. The event kicked off only last year but has successfully identified and supported highly talented singers, rappers and dancers. Winners of the competitions have benefited in various ways such as entertainment allowances, cash prizes and a record label deal with Davido.

The Infinix Hot 10 Star Winner, TwistBerry Labarbian (@twistberryofficial) recorded a song, ‘The Code’, with the brand ambassador, Davido, after winning the competition. Infinix also supported her in ensuring the song got adequate publicity and set her up for more greatness.

Infinix has continued to prove its commitment to supporting the youth and empowering them to live their dreams. And from the look of things, their track record shows that they might be taking their commitment to a whole new level in the next edition. For now, it’s fingers crossed.

