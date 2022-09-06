Another Win for Tems as she’s set to receive the BMI Impact Award

At an event slated for the Savoy Hotel in London on October 3, Nigerian Afrobeats musician Tems will receive the Impact Award from performance rights organization BMI, based in the UK.

The information was released in advance of this year’s BMI London Awards, which highlight and honor top songwriters, composers, and music publishers in the UK and Europe.

Tems, who will be honored for her contribution to music, joins other recent recipients of the honor, including Raye and Arlo Parks.

Ellie Goulding, an English singer-songwriter, will be given the BMI President’s Award.

BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President for Creative in the European Market Shirin Foroutan will serve as the hosts of the 2022 BMI Awards.

“We’re thrilled to be back in person at the Savoy celebrating our BMI family of UK and European songwriters, composers, and music publishers,” Foroutan said, adding that the scheme is “very fortunate to honour internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Tems for the global impact she’s making on the future of music.”

This success follows Tems’ amazing night at the just concluded 2022 Headies, where she emerged as one of the most decorated artists with five awards, including Best Female Artist and Best R&B Album for If Orange Was a Place.

Tems is a two-time BET Award winner and the voice behind well-received works including “Crazy Tings” and the international hit “Essence” with fellow Afrobeats artist Wizkid. She was also a contender for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy at the 64th Grammy Awards.

