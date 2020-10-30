Must-see list of the most influential Nigerians in the world of contemporary art | #TheYNaijaCover

“Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”

-Thomas Merton

The passion and intensity that art evokes is something that every human being can relate to. From painters to visual artists, the ability to tell powerful tales is something creators of various forms have in common.

At YNaija, we appreciate art.

As is our annual tradition, we have collated the most influential figures in the world of contemporary art in our highly anticipated Art 99 list. It is compiled in consultation with a Juror and spotlights individuals and organisations ruling the art sphere.

