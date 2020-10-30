YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here’s why soldiers denied the Lagos judicial panel access to the military mortuary

According to reports, members of the Lagos Judicial Panel, investigating cases of police brutality, were denied access to the military morgue controlled by the 65 Battalion under the 81 Division. The panel was said to have embarked on an impromptu visit to the Military hospital at Awolowo road Ikoyi, Friday, after receiving confidential information that the morgue at the military facility may be crucial to the panel’s investigation.

Ebun Adegboruwa, a lawyer, who is also a member of the panel, said:

“We have confidential information that the military hospital here is relevant in the investigation of the Lekki event.”

The panel members were reportedly locked out for about 30 minutes at the military facility. And when they were eventually allowed into the premises, they were denied access to the morgue; defeating the purpose of their visit.

According to the military authorities, the hospital and morgue were not in use and had been under renovation since October 2019. The visit was also said to be impromptu and the Nigerian Army authorities were not informed ahead of time.

It should be recalled that various eye-witness accounts of the unfortunate incident at the Lekki Toll-Gate, revealed that the bodies of several peaceful protesters who were gunned down on that fateful night of 20, October 2020, were allegedly carted away by the soldiers who opened fire on the youths.

There has also been a back and forth between the military and the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ever since then. It should also be recalled that the military denied opening fire on the peaceful protesters; but Sanwo-Olu, under pressure in an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, disclosed that based on video evidence the Nigerian Army had indeed opened fire on the protesters.

The incident only made Nigerians suspicious.

Do we smell a rat here? Is someone trying to hide possible evidence? If the soldiers have nothing to hide, why deny the panel access in the first place?

Well, here’s what some Nigerians had to say about the development.

Reactions:

Enough time to clean up their mess within. — HIM. Mr. Ola 🦧- 🦍- (OG) (@ulsherlan) October 30, 2020

This guy's are hiding something àbí why won't they allow them carry out their investigation — YOROZUYA 💳 (@yorozuyamoe) October 30, 2020

@jidesanwoolu you set up a panel without legal backing. A panel that cannot bite. You should have led this inspection yourself. Your hands are not clean — InjusticeBreedsResistance (@85OddRomanX) October 30, 2020