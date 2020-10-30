#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Here’s why soldiers denied the Lagos judicial panel access to the military mortuary

According to reports, members of the Lagos Judicial Panel, investigating cases of police brutality, were denied access to the military morgue controlled by the 65 Battalion under the 81 Division. The panel was said to have embarked on an impromptu visit to the Military hospital at Awolowo road Ikoyi, Friday, after receiving confidential information that the morgue at the military facility may be crucial to the panel’s investigation.

Ebun Adegboruwa, a lawyer, who is also a member of the panel, said:

“We have confidential information that the military hospital here is relevant in the investigation of the Lekki event.” 

The panel members were reportedly locked out for about 30 minutes at the military facility. And when they were eventually allowed into the premises, they were denied access to the morgue; defeating the purpose of their visit.

According to the military authorities, the hospital and morgue were not in use and had been under renovation since October 2019. The visit was also said to be impromptu and the Nigerian Army authorities were not informed ahead of time.

It should be recalled that various eye-witness accounts of the unfortunate incident at the Lekki Toll-Gate, revealed that the bodies of several peaceful protesters who were gunned down on that fateful night of 20, October 2020, were allegedly carted away by the soldiers who opened fire on the youths. 

There has also been a back and forth between the military and the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ever since then. It should also be recalled that the military denied opening fire on the peaceful protesters; but Sanwo-Olu, under pressure in an interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, disclosed that based on video evidence the Nigerian Army had indeed opened fire on the protesters.

The incident only made Nigerians suspicious.

Do we smell a rat here? Is someone trying to hide possible evidence? If the soldiers have nothing to hide, why deny the panel access in the first place?

Well, here’s what some Nigerians had to say about the development.

Reactions:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu October 30, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Lagos lawmaker trivialises the #LekkiMassacre and you already have a sense of Nigeria’s leadership

It is mind-boggling that the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest has led to finger-pointing at the youths by the political class; who are doing all in their power to brainwash the world into believing that the #EndSARS protesters are responsible for the mayhem government-sponsored hoodlums unleashed across the nation. Worst of it all is that some lawmakers seem to be in support of the extra-judicial killings of...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 30, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Lawmaker, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, says Nigerian youths are high on drugs all the time, but there’s more…

When you listen to what some of our lawmakers have said in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, you will ...

Michael Isaac October 30, 2020

‘Policemen are also human beings’: IGP Adamu Replies Amnesty International

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has decried reports by Amnesty International, that police officer shot at #EndSARS protesters. ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 30, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Lawmaker Olusegun Akande, believes feeding #EndSARS protesters caused violence and looting in Lagos

The EndSARS protest has not only exposed a lot of rot in the system, but it has also helped many youths realise that the political class can weaponise anything, including, hunger, just to keep the masses perpetually below the...

Kola Muhammed October 30, 2020

Let’s examine if we should blame the #COVID19 palliatives ‘looters’ for being greedy – or not

It was a historic moment when the very generation that was thought to be more concerned with social profiles than ...

Chinedu Okafor October 29, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Lagos lawmaker implies that protesters deserved to have been shot at

For Nigerians all over the world, particularly the ones resident in the country, the past three weeks have been nothing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail