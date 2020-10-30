Macaulay on Crack, Marketing 101 for pop artists, #MIL |Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

God looking down on me and shaking his head after I said I wasn’t going to catch feelings for someone who lived far away from me again pic.twitter.com/o066wA6EVs — Damola (@ohitsdeee) October 30, 2020

Nigeria Twitter looking at you right now!

2.

Ariana put her whole coochie in dis album — 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) October 30, 2020

Pop artist marketing 101.

3.



If I reply this babe picture again make I bend 😫 — ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀvᴀɢᴇ (@anuissavage) October 30, 2020

10 Mins later…

4.



one minute you’re mudding somebody, next second you’re being mudded. 😂 — ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀvᴀɢᴇ (@anuissavage) October 30, 2020

Welcome to Twitter.



5.



Warris all diz

6.



Not a snub, it’s just that my body cringes when you use “Am” instead of “I’m”. Sigh. — Tomiwa_Faleye (@Tomiwa_faleye) October 30, 2020

Am sorry about that.



7.



Dishonourable Mojisola Alli Macaulay who said Nigerian youth are always high on drugs in Lagos House of Assembly is actually an ALOOTER. These are CACOVID palliatives she used as souveniers during her birthday some days ago.



#KillSocialMediaBill #DesmondIdiot #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/ZTxStf6aO5 — Oluwaninyo (@Realnissybright) October 30, 2020

It is definitely crack!

8.



Wzkid's #MadeinLagos is a nice Album but this fans saying you need a higher Iq, a good ear drum, good earpiece or good music player to enjoy the songs shows the album didnt meet their expectations😂😂😂…

It met mine and davido

Low self esteem on the TL — ITA🀄 (@_itarex_) October 30, 2020

Made in Lagos but not for Lagosians.



9.



Nobody:

Absolutely nobody :



Dudes with glasses in anime: https://t.co/2qQXd8VG5B — 사랑 ❤️ #EndSARS (@emeraldjeborri) October 30, 2020

Lol…

10.

It's okay to miss people,but don't forget why u distanced yourself😌 — AcousTic ❁ 🇬🇭🇳🇬🦅 (@1RealAcoustic) October 30, 2020

This is the tweet!