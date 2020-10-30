Macaulay on Crack, Marketing 101 for pop artists, #MIL |Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Nigeria Twitter looking at you right now!

2.

Pop artist marketing 101.

3.

10 Mins later…

4.

Welcome to Twitter.

5.

Warris all diz

6.

Am sorry about that.

7.

It is definitely crack!

8.

Made in Lagos but not for Lagosians.

9.

Lol…

10.

This is the tweet!

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac October 30, 2020

#YNaijaArt99: Peju Alatise, David Uzochukwu, Ayobola Kekere-Ekun| The 99 Most Influential Nigerians in Art

As is YNaija‘s annual tradition, the anticipated Art 99 list has just been revealed, introducing the most influential figures in the world ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 30, 2020

‘Soldiers fired blank bullets at Lekki protesters’ – Ex-army spokesman, FG commences distribution of free electricity metres| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Soldiers fired blank bullets at Lekki protesters- Ex-army spokesman Former spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, has declared that, ...

Michael Isaac October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot and Nigerian kids, James Brown as princess of Nigeria | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 29, 2020

Lagos shuts Adekunle-Adeniji axis of Third Mainland Bridge, FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FEC approves N2.9bn for printing of question papers, others The Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, approved N2.9 billion contracts for ...

Michael Isaac October 28, 2020

Between Omotee and Risi, George Floyd vs Lekki Shootings | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 28, 2020

#EndSARS protest is ‘war’ fought with aid of social media – Lai Mohammed, Buhari reappoints INEC chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has described the #EndSARS protest as a “war” fought with the aid of social media. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail