#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Lagos lawmaker trivialises the #LekkiMassacre and you already have a sense of Nigeria’s leadership

It is mind-boggling that the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest has led to finger-pointing at Nigerian youth by the political class; who are attempting to brainwash the world into believing that the #EndSARS protesters are responsible for the mayhem perceived sponsored thugs unleashed across the nation. Worst of it all is that some lawmakers seem to be in support of the extra-judicial killings of the youth whom they have termed “miscreants” for attempting to put an end to police brutality.

According to reports; during plenary, a Lagos lawmaker was spotted, making light of the murder of the youth who lost their lives during the #EndSARS protest.

He said, “…shall we rise and observe one-minute silence in honour of those patriotic Lagosians who lost their lives and not the miscreants that were killed by the police.”

“…miscreants that were killed by the police?” How a lawmaker makes such a careless statement eludes reason. Obviously, the dignity of human life means nothing to them where the lives of the masses are concerned.

If the lives of Nigerians ever mattered to our political representatives; nothing would have stopped them from taking measures to put an end to the extra-judicial killings of young Nigerians that made them take to the streets in the first place, where some met their death, unfortunately.

Rather than get to the root of the issue to ensure that such a dreadful incident never happens again, they choose to make light of it.

This is what happens when we have leaders who are not touched by the plight of the people, sadly.

If our lawmakers can publicly disregard, and make light of the fact that  Nigerian youths were murdered with impunity by security operatives, what is the guarantee that they will ensure that justice is served for the many murder cases of young Nigerians?

