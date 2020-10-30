Bold, queer and defiant: Here’s what to expect from new Nigerian film ‘Defiance’

by Alabi Adewale

Documenting history properly is a key concept young Nigerians are beginning to discover as an important part in securing a better future. Many African nations, including Nigeria, suffer from forgetting their past because they were not documented properly or they were purposely distorted to fit a certain narrative.

This is especially true for queer Nigerians who often have to deal with the fact that the larger population has a case of amnesia about its own past with regards to gender and sexual orientation. A lot of people are working to correct this notion so that queer people in the future do not feel lost, alone and disconnected from their roots.

The Rustin Times, in collaboration with Love Matters Naija, has stepped up to this task and put together a film titled ‘Defiance’ to be released on the 1st of November 2020. According to Harry Itie, the director of the film, Defiance is a celebration of young queer Nigerians, speaking out, being visible and taking up space. The documentary explores the lives of young and out queer individuals who are vocal in their fight for equality in Nigeria. The film, which explores how the law in Nigeria affects LGBTQ+ people, features Desmond Vincent, Youtuber Amara, Mathew Blaise and a host of others.

Projects like this are quite important as they open up the floor to conversations about queer rights and other issues affecting queer people in Nigeria. Just like the #EndSARS protests started from conversations online, projects that highlight the struggles of queer people can lead to further conversations and also help other queer people become bold and speak out on issues affecting them.

The first trailer of Defiance will be available on YouTube and social media from today the 30th of October 2020.

