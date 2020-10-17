Queer protesters are back on the streets of Abuja

by Adewale Alabi

How does the old saying go again? What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right? Well, that seems to be the case with queer protesters in Abuja who are back on the streets flying their rainbow flag high, a few days after being attacked by their fellow, probably homophobic, protesters.

Twitter user @the_amarion was one of the people who raised the alarm about attacks on queer protesters in a video, narrating the ugly experience. This time she and a group of queer Nigerians went back with their flags and placards that resonated the message of ending violence against queer people.

In a tweet update from the protest grounds, she wrote,

“Thank you to every Rainbowqueer person that came out today at some point. I wanted to stop and cry. yooooooooo!!!!! The gays are mad powerful! And thank you to all our sponsors and everyone who sent money. Tomorrow we’ll have security. starts texting me now let’s know ourselves!”

Queer rights activist, Mathew Blaise also expressed his joy and excitement at the fact that queer people in Abuja did not let the unfortunate event that befell them to hold them down.

On his handle he wrote;
“And it happened in Abuja, again. This is so sweet. This joy is making me cry. After Amara was attacked for flying a rainbow flag. More queer people went out rainbow flags and scarves. God is sweet and I stand for it! #QueerNigerianlivesmatter #Endsars”

There are a few who believe this might be the time to have the conversation about ending homophobia in Nigeria, while there are others who feel it is just too sensitive for the moment and should be left for another time.

