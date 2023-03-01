My conscience won – Iyabo Ojo speaks on Tinubu’s win

After much silence, actress Iyabo Ojo has addressed the election of APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect of Nigeria.

Iyabo Ojo, who calls herself a Peter Obi Obedient (a term for supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate), has publicly expressed her support for Obi while also condemning tribalist extremists.

The actress wrote, “I stan & restan strongly obedient whether Inec elects you, President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you’re a great man.

“I’m so proud & so happy that I stood on the right path & I will forever stand on the right path.

“Please, my fellow obedient, be calm, no one & nothing is worth dying for, we live to fight another day, so please embrace peace.

“Let’s all allow the right people of the law to handle the case. History will never forget the #obidientmovement

“…. Love you all…..my conscience won…block button activated for the tribalistic bigots #okangbogbowanonibalee”