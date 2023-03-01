We now own Nigeria – MC Oluomo’s son on Tinubu’s victory

Idowu ‘King West’ Akinsanya, the son of MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos state parks management committee, claims they “now own Nigeria”.

King West’s boasts follow the election of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

On Wednesday, Idowu posted a series of rants on his Instagram page, in which he claimed that he and his father, along with other Tinubu loyalists, now control all of Lagos and Nigeria.

And he said that Lagos state’s governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will also be re-elected to a second term.

“My dad told you all then don’t follow losers but you all used it as cruise. We won, Nah we get Lagos. Nah we get Nigeria. Control,” he said.

“Free announcement for those at the back, Sanwo-Olu is going to be elected for second term. If you like go and pack everyone in your village to come and vote.

“There’s no promo during the governorship elections. For those of you that attended Tunde Ednut school of politics, you can choose to remain ignorant to the fact that politics is not for the faint hearted. I love you all even though you insulted I and my family. I still love you”

