INEC issues certificates of return to Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as the president and vice-president-elect.

Mahmud Yakubu, INEC chairman presented the certificates.

The presentation took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Tinubu and Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election held on Saturday.

They secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 6,984,520 votes.

Vice-President  Yemi Osinbajo represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.

