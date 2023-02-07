My next plan is to win a Grammy for ‘Best Artiste in Africa’ – Portable

In a chat with comedian and content creator Timi Agbaje, Portable said that he hopes to win a Grammy someday.

To have reached the pinnacle of his career, Portable said he would have to win a Grammy. He went on to say that his most recent record, “Son Of Ika,” was an attempt to win a Grammy.

The controversial performer spoke openly about his desire to be named the Best African Artiste at the Grammys.

Portable is on a mission to win the next Grammy as the number one Artiste in Africa. 🔥🔥🔥



Even if there is no such thing as “the Best African Artiste,” fans are nevertheless interested in whether or not Portable can successfully assert himself across Africa to claim the title.

According to the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ singer, it’s a huge compliment that his hairdo is being copied by youngsters all throughout the country. At first, he admitted, he was inclined to become mad at the imitators, but then he realized that their behavior was a direct result of his own success and popularity.

When asked which female singers he hopes to collaborate with in the future, Portable said that, as a legend, he wants to work with other legends in the female music industry, such as Asa and Tiwa Savage.

Portable urged megastars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy to assist his career in the same way as Olamide did by introducing him to mainstream stardom with ‘Zazzu Zeh.’