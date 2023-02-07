My next plan is to win a Grammy for ‘Best Artiste in Africa’ – Portable

In a chat with comedian and content creator Timi Agbaje, Portable said that he hopes to win a Grammy someday.

To have reached the pinnacle of his career, Portable said he would have to win a Grammy. He went on to say that his most recent record, “Son Of Ika,” was an attempt to win a Grammy.

The controversial performer spoke openly about his desire to be named the Best African Artiste at the Grammys.

Even if there is no such thing as “the Best African Artiste,” fans are nevertheless interested in whether or not Portable can successfully assert himself across Africa to claim the title.

According to the ‘Zazzu Zeh’ singer, it’s a huge compliment that his hairdo is being copied by youngsters all throughout the country. At first, he admitted, he was inclined to become mad at the imitators, but then he realized that their behavior was a direct result of his own success and popularity.

When asked which female singers he hopes to collaborate with in the future, Portable said that, as a legend, he wants to work with other legends in the female music industry, such as Asa and Tiwa Savage.

Portable urged megastars Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy to assist his career in the same way as Olamide did by introducing him to mainstream stardom with ‘Zazzu Zeh.’

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 7, 2023

Naira Scarcity: Confront the ones you want to punish and quit torturing us – Kate Henshaw blasts CBN and Buhari 

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy and the new note disbursement, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has spoken ...

YNaija February 6, 2023

Man City accused of breaching EPL financial rules, point deductions and heavy fines are possible penalties

On Monday, the Premier League accused Manchester City of breaking a number of financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, a ...

YNaija February 6, 2023

Grammy Awards 2023: Tems bags her first Grammy, Beyonce makes history, Viola Davis becomes an EGOT

The 2023 Grammys are over! All 91 awards were presented on Sunday, February 5 in downtown Los Angeles, beginning with ...

YNaija February 4, 2023

Calling Peter Obi a Nollywood actor is demeaning to actors in Nollywood — AGN slams El-Rufai

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has criticized the governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, for referring to Peter Obi as ...

YNaija February 4, 2023

VJ Adams surprises ‘fiancée’ Bimbo Ademoye on her 32nd birthday

VJ Adams, a Nigerian video jockey, stunned his girlfriend Bimbo Ademoye with an extravagant birthday present. For the actress’s 32nd ...

Joshua Ononose February 3, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail