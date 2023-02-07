Naira Scarcity: Confront the ones you want to punish and quit torturing us – Kate Henshaw blasts CBN and Buhari 

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy and the new note disbursement, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has spoken out on the difficulties facing the country.

Henshaw, outraged by the current state of affairs, took to Instagram to criticize the nation’s central bank and the president.

The actress thinks the CBN has been spreading false information about how much money it deposits into commercial banks each day.

Captioning the video, Henshaw wrote, “I am beyond incensed and livid! The @centralbankng has been feeding tales and spinning yarns to Nigerians and passing the buck when they are totally complicit! What was the rush for in exchange for old notes??? If you have certain people among yourselves that you want to punish, why not face them and stop heaping hardship on us? Even with the daily limit or monthly limit, one cannot access their money. One thing is for sure, the trust in banks has been totally eroded, and @centralbankng is to blame. Such an insensitive and definitely not well-thought-out policy. After you take photos with the new notes some of which the color runs, the note is very uneven, so you decided to hide it away… Totally despicable!!”

Henshaw’s remarks come as the country struggles under the weight of a cashless policy implemented by the CBN and the resulting shortage of cash for many Nigerians.

